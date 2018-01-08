Centerfield Capital Takes In $310M For Latest Fund

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- Indiana-based private equity firm Centerfield Capital Partners on Monday said new and existing investors contributed $310 million to its latest fund, which will be used for investments in mezzanine debt and equity opportunities.



Centerfield Capital Partners IV LP, along with side-by-side fund CCP IVSBIC LP, exceeded its initial target of $225 million and hit its hard cap thanks to commitments from banks, insurers, public pension plans and family offices, among others. Centerfield did not name specific investors to the fund.



Centerfield said it will focus on...

To view the full article, register now.