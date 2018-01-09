EU Lawmakers Mull State Variances For Blocwide Pensions

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 2:09 PM GMT) -- The European Parliament has published proposals for a new regulation on a blocwide personal pensions regime aimed at promoting competition and allowing customers to move their retirement investments across the EU.

The European Council and the European Parliament's committee on economic and monetary affairs delivered their recommendations for a proposed pan-European pension product in a working paper on Monday. The voluntary retirement product, known as PEPP, is intended to broaden consumer choice and offer a pension solution for EU citizens who move between nations.

"There is...
