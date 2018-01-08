Simpson Thacher Gets Back Ex-Acting OCC Head As Partner
Keith Noreika, the former acting comptroller of the currency, has returned to Simpson Thacher’s financial institutions practice as a partner, moving back into the same Washington, D.C., office that was his until he decamped in May 2017 to become interim head of one of the nation's top banking regulators.
Noreika, who steered the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login