Simpson Thacher Gets Back Ex-Acting OCC Head As Partner

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP said Monday that one of its former partners is rejoining the firm after a six-month stint as the temporary head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.



Keith Noreika, the former acting comptroller of the currency, has returned to Simpson Thacher’s financial institutions practice as a partner, moving back into the same Washington, D.C., office that was his until he decamped in May 2017 to become interim head of one of the nation's top banking regulators.



Noreika, who steered the...

