Simpson Thacher Gets Back Ex-Acting OCC Head As Partner

By Jon Hill

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP said Monday that one of its former partners is rejoining the firm after a six-month stint as the temporary head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Keith Noreika, the former acting comptroller of the currency, has returned to Simpson Thacher’s financial institutions practice as a partner, moving back into the same Washington, D.C., office that was his until he decamped in May 2017 to become interim head of one of the nation's top banking regulators.

Noreika, who steered the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular