Endo Gets OK To Join FTC's Impax Pay-For-Delay Case

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday gave Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. the go-ahead to weigh in on the government’s administrative proceeding against Impax Laboratories alleging a 2010 settlement between the companies allowing Endo to introduce a generic version of Impax’s Opana ER had no pro-competitive justifications.



Endo will be allowed to submit a brief opposing the government’s request for relief in its action against Impax that could potentially affect or nullify a second settlement reached between the two pharmaceutical companies in 2017, which Endo says is not...

To view the full article, register now.