CSL Must Face Shire's Willful Infringement Claim

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- CSL Behring LLC launched its genetic disorder treatment Haegarda despite knowing it could infringe one of Shire ViroPharma Inc.’s patents, so it must face claims that it willfully infringed that patent, a Delaware federal judge said Monday.



U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said that at the motion to dismiss stage, Shire has to meet the lower standard tied to pleading willful infringement of the patent, not prove the infringement. CSL’s arguments, which in part focus on its challenge to the patent's validity, are more fit...

