Health Care Co.'s Insurer Hit With $13.5M Bad Faith Award

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Homeland Insurance Co. of New York acted in bad faith by disputing coverage of litigation accusing policyholder CorVel Corp. of improperly discounting medical services payments without providing adequate notice to providers, a Delaware judge ruled Friday, ordering the insurer to pay CorVel $13.5 million in damages and penalties.



Homeland filed suit in Delaware state court in January 2011, seeking a determination that CorVel's errors and omissions policy didn't cover the claims asserted against the health care management company in a class action arbitration in Louisiana. Among...

To view the full article, register now.