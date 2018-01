Senate Kicks Off More Votes For Trump Judge Picks

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Senate voted Monday to advance one of President Donald Trump's picks for a vacant district court seat in Tennessee, the first of a weeklong set of votes to confirm new federal judges for the state as well as Texas and Georgia.



The 89-1 vote moved forward Middle District of Tennessee nominee William Campbell Jr., a member of Frost Brown Todd LLC and former partner at Riley Warnock & Jacobson PLC. He could face a final vote as early as Tuesday and would be the first...

