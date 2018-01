Ex-Judge, AG Head Stroock's New Harassment Probe Team

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- Former U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin and former New York Attorney General Robert Abrams will head a new Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP team specializing in external sexual harassment investigations for corporate clients wary of facing their own #MeToo moments, the firm announced on Monday.



The cross-disciplinary team borrows from the firm's practice groups such as employment, litigation and corporate, and includes a number of attorneys with investigative chops, Scheindlin told Law360 on Monday. Scheindlin is a former prosecutor and Abrams ran one of the...

To view the full article, register now.