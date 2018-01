IP Firm Stakes Survival On War Against Non-Atty TM Services

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 10:43 PM EST) -- A California attorney has lodged his eighth complaint in just three weeks over online trademark registration services, telling Law360 on Tuesday that his litigation war over such companies’ use of non-lawyers for legal work is a “matter of survival” for his firm.



Raj Abhyanker, founder of LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC, launched his first volley in mid-December with a $60 million antitrust suit that named competitor LegalZoom.com, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the state bars of California, Texas and Arizona as defendants.



But Abhyanker has kept up...

To view the full article, register now.