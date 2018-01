Justices Say Clean Water Rule Suits Belong In District Courts

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 10:10 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Monday that challenges to an Obama-era rule defining the federal government’s authority under the Clean Water Act belong at the district rather than appellate court level, dealing a blow to executive branch agencies that argued appeals courts were the appropriate venue.



The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a blow to executive branch agencies arguing that challenges to the Clean Water Rule belong in the appellate courts, unanimously ruling that such challenges belong in district court. (Law360) The high court's unanimous decision...

To view the full article, register now.