Monsanto Engaged In Seed-Price Inflation Scheme, Suit Says

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:00 PM EST) -- A proposed class of direct purchasers of seeds filed an antitrust lawsuit against Monsanto Co. in Missouri federal court Monday, accusing the global agrochemical company of artificially inflating prices for genetically modified seed traits in soybeans and cotton by engaging in an anti-competitive scheme with other conspirators.



Sam Branum, who farms crops including soybeans in Missouri, alleged that St. Louis-based Monsanto for the past 10 years has developed and sold a genetic trait in its Xtend seed products that confers resistance to “dicamba,” an herbicide that...

