FINRA To Eye ICOs, Cryptocurrencies In 2018

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase its focus on how broker-dealers handle initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency transactions, a booming niche that is attracting more regulatory attention, according to the organization’s annual examination letter Monday.



FINRA, which regulates the brokerage industry, said it will closely monitor the role that firms and registered representatives play in effecting such transactions. Where ICOs involve the sale of securities, the organization said, it may review the mechanisms that firms have in place to ensure compliance with federal securities...

To view the full article, register now.