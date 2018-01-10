Expert Analysis

Practitioner's Guide To Statistical Sampling: Part 3

By Brian Kriegler January 10, 2018, 10:36 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 10:36 AM EST) -- This is the third of four articles on statistical sampling in practice. In part 1 and part 2, I demonstrated that random sampling is a neutral and unbiased process. I also presented multiple methods for computing reliable confidence intervals. In part 3 below, I offer various solutions for dealing with missing sample selections so that statistical inferences remain valid. Looking ahead to part 4, I discuss several common misperceptions about random sampling requirements.

Making Valid Statistical Inferences When Sample Selections Are Missing

We have established that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular