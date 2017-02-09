No Quick Wins For Enviros, Colo. Utility In Power Plant Row

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge on Monday denied quick win bids by an environmental advocacy group and a Colorado utilities board accused of thousands of Clean Air Act violations at a coal-fired power plant.

WildEarth Guardians in February sued Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Springs Utility Board, and the city of Colorado Springs for alleged violations of continuous opacity requirements under the CAA at its 278-megawatt coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant located in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo. Both the environmental group and the defendants filed motions for summary...
Case Information

Case Title

WildEarth Guardians v. Colorado Springs Utilities Board


Case Number

1:17-cv-00357

Court

Colorado

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Christine M. Arguello

Date Filed

February 9, 2017

