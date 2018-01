Dems Ask If Administration’s Pressuring IRS On Tax Tables

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 12:03 PM EST) -- Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and House Ways and Means ranking member Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a Monday letter questioned whether the Trump administration was wrongfully pressuring the IRS to produce 2018 withholding tables that would result in a systematic underwithholding of federal taxes from taxpayer earnings.



In the letter, Wyden and Neal asked acting IRS Commissioner and Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy David Kautter about interactions between Trump officials and the Internal Revenue Service regarding the development of the tables, which are...

To view the full article, register now.