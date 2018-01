Sens. Look Open To Shifting Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 2:58 PM EST) -- Senators from both parties on Tuesday appeared to back making changes to anti-money laundering requirements that would ease the amount of time and money that banks spend on targeting suspicious transactions, while at the same time modernizing the system for halting illicit funds.



Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said at the hearing that Congress and financial regulators need to look into ways to update mandates set forth by the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering requirements in order “to sharpen the focus, sustainability...

