DC Circ. Judge Questions If Black Lung Case Ready For Court

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- At least one D.C. Circuit judge on Monday seemed unlikely to allow Arch Coal Inc. to challenge a U.S. Department of Labor bulletin on black lung claim liability, rebuking the company's assertions that the bulletin counts as a final rule over which federal courts have jurisdiction.



Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards repeatedly challenged Arch Coal’s attorney on assertions that the bulletin served as more than guidance but in fact binds Labor Department employees to its outline of liability for some claims involving a now-defunct mining company...

