Justices Reset Conference On Remote Sellers Tax Case

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 8:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday relisted a case that could determine whether states may compel retailers that do not have a physical presence within their borders to collect and remit use tax.



South Dakota v. Wayfair was originally scheduled for conference on Jan. 5. But orders from that conference were released Monday morning, and the case was not among them. Later in the day, the court relisted the case for conference on Jan. 12. Orders would be reported Jan. 16.



The case, which stems from...

