HIPAA Fee Policy 'Threatens To Upend' Records Industry: Suit

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- Federal regulators saddled health care providers with hundreds of millions of dollars in extra costs by dramatically limiting fees for patient records produced under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in D.C. federal court.



The suit filed by Georgia-based medical records provider Ciox Health LLC takes aim at regulatory changes enacted in 2013 and 2016. The changes expanded the types of patient information that must be transmitted and curtailed the fees that could be collected when doing so, the...

