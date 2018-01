FERC Nixes Perry's Plan To Pay Coal, Nuke Plants

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday rejected Secretary of Energy Rick Perry's controversial proposal to pay coal-fired and nuclear plants for providing grid resiliency and reliability services as legally unsound and instead directed regional grid operators to study the issue before taking any further action.



Rick Perry's notice of proposed rulemaking has been roundly panned by virtually all but coal and nuclear industry advocates, and in rejecting it, FERC commissioners said it didn't pass legal muster. (AP) Perry's notice of proposed rulemaking asked the agency...

