SEC Wants $1M Judgment For Chemical Co. Exec's Fraud

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged an Ohio federal court on Monday to assess the most severe level of civil penalty against the former president of a now-bankrupt chemical company, accused of defrauding dozens of investors with at least $12 million in phony promissory notes.



The SEC said that Robert Walton Jr., the former head of Hadsell Chemical Processing LLC, should disgorge the amount it calculates he received during the scheme, totaling slightly over $506,000, and should pay a third-tier civil penalty, which would equate...

To view the full article, register now.