Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DLA Unveils 44 Partner Promotions Across Global Offices

By Rose Krebs · April 30, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT

Global firm DLA Piper recently announced that 44 lawyers at 33 of its offices internationally, a third of them women, are joining the firm's partnership.

The firm's corporate practice group experienced...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. BigLaw Among Firms Facing Complaints Of Lax COVID SafetyModern Lawyer
  2. Ethics Risks For Remote Attys Persist Along With PandemicModern Lawyer
  3. 3 Firms Give Up $1M In Fees From Purdue Ch. 11 Modern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority