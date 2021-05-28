Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Says Leaked Docs Should Still Be Confidential

By Rachel Rippetoe · May 28, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT

Just because some of Facebook's confidential documents were leaked illegally during a 2018 legal dispute doesn't preclude them from being marked confidential, Facebook's counsel argued in a recently filed reply brief....

