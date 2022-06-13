Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Affirms Snubbed Law Student's Cyberstalking Plea

By Hayley Fowler · June 13, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT

The Third Circuit upheld a federal statute criminalizing cyberstalking Monday, finding the law does not wade into protected free speech and affirming the conviction of a snubbed Georgetown law student accused...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NYC Teachers Want Judge Off Vax Case Due To Pfizer StockCourts
  2. Former Trump DOJ Officials Agree To Testify For Jan. 6 PanelCourts
  3. 4 Takeaways From NJ High Court's Look At Jury BiasCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact