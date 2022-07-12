Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kelley Drye's Laurie Rubiner On Senate Work And Advocacy

By Adrian Cruz · July 12, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced last week that former attorney and Capitol Hill veteran Laurie Rubiner rejoined the firm after spending the past 30 years working for three U.S. senators and a...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. MLB Players Union Promotes Negotiator, Names New GCIn-House
  2. CommentSold CLO Says 'Keep Head In The Business Game'In-House
  3. Former Top Aide To US Senators Joins Kelley Drye In DCIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority NEWLaw360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact