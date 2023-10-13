Insurer Blasts Margolis Edelstein's Args In Malpractice Fight

An insurance agency trying to revive its malpractice claims against Margolis Edelstein has taken aim at the firm's arguments in Delaware's Supreme Court, saying some are incorrect and one borders on being...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now