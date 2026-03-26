Atty Group Backs Newman's Suspension Fight At High Court

The Bar Association of the District of Columbia has thrown its support behind Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman's U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the suspension imposed on her by her colleagues,...
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