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Senior Lawyers Survey: Tell Us About Your Career

April 3, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT ·

As the legal industry becomes increasingly data-driven and technology-focused, senior lawyers are facing new expectations around performance, transition and career longevity.

Firms are also taking a more structured approach to succession planning and retirement, while emerging technologies — including artificial intelligence — are influencing how attorneys approach their work and career decisions.

Law360 Pulse is surveying attorneys ages 55 and older to better understand how these trends are shaping their professional experiences, including their roles within organizations, career satisfaction and views on the future of the profession.

The survey is anonymous, takes about five minutes to complete and will help inform upcoming Law360 Pulse coverage. Thank you for your participation.
Take the survey
For questions, please contact surveys@law360.com.



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