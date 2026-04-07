Texas Panel Keeps Ex-GC's Suit Over Unpaid Bonuses Alive

A Texas appeals court on Tuesday kept in play a suit by a dairy equipment manufacturer's former general counsel over unpaid bonuses, holding that updated anti-SLAPP rules applied to newly added...
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