Lawmakers Press Goldman CEO On Epstein-Linked CLO

Two U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday said that Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's reported decision to keep his outgoing chief legal officer on as an adviser despite her connections to disgraced financier...
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