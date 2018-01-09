Old Standards Holding Back Auto Safety Advancement

By Linda Chiem

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:03 AM EST) -- Federal regulators’ failure to routinely update motor vehicle standards to keep up with technological advancements and industry best practices hampers the deployment of safer driving technology, including automated or self-driving cars, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Competitive Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit public policy organization, says Congress does not, but should, require updates to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards when new so-called voluntary consensus standards are put out by private organizations that have historically developed and recommended safety and design standards for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular