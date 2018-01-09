Old Standards Holding Back Auto Safety Advancement

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:03 AM EST) -- Federal regulators’ failure to routinely update motor vehicle standards to keep up with technological advancements and industry best practices hampers the deployment of safer driving technology, including automated or self-driving cars, according to a report released Tuesday.



The Competitive Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit public policy organization, says Congress does not, but should, require updates to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards when new so-called voluntary consensus standards are put out by private organizations that have historically developed and recommended safety and design standards for...

