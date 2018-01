Dimond Kaplan Lands Fla. Bar President-Elect

Law360, Miami (January 9, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- Dimond Kaplan & Rothstein PA has added Michelle Rosenkranz Suskauer, president-elect of the Florida Bar, bringing extensive criminal justice experience and adding depth to its Palm Beach County office, the Florida-based boutique announced.



Nationally recognized in her field, Suskauer had served as managing partner for the criminal defense firm Suskauer Feuer LLC in West Palm Beach. She is slated to be sworn in as Florida Bar president on June 15 at the organization's annual convention in Orlando. Suskauer joined Dimond Kaplan as of the new year, according...

