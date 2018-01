Boost Diversity In Financial Services, UK Lawmakers Told

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 5:33 PM GMT) -- The government should play a greater role in increasing diversity across the financial sector by monitoring the success of initiatives and holding individual institutions to account when they miss targets, industry figures told an influential parliamentary committee on Tuesday.



The House of Commons Treasury Committee is examining the barriers that women face to entry and progress in the financial industry, as well as the role of government and financial regulators in promoting good practice for greater gender diversity.



A panel of experts called on the government to...

To view the full article, register now.