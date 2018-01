BNSF Says Rest-Break Rule Can't Be Enforced On Rail Crews

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- BNSF Railway Co. argued Monday it faces a real threat that Washington state will enforce its rest-period rule against railroad employees, and that the company’s lawsuit alleging the regulation is preempted by federal law must be allowed to play out in court.



BNSF urged U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan to reject a bid by Washington state’s labor chief to dismiss the railroad’s lawsuit aiming to block the state’s rest-break rule from being enforced against railroad employees.



The railroad fired back at arguments raised by defendant...

