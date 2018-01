DC Circ. Pressed To Block $3.5B Pipeline Work Amid Appeal

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:25 PM EST) -- Environmental groups opposing the $3.5 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline on Monday urged the D.C. Circuit to block its construction while they challenge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the project, arguing the project shouldn't proceed thanks to an invalid tolling order issued by FERC staff.



Environmentalists and landowners have already urged the appeals court to review FERC’s October approval of the Mountain Valley pipeline running through Virginia and West Virginia. They’re arguing that FERC staff issued an invalid order tolling their rehearing request,...

