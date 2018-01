Transom Capital Closes Third Fund At $300M

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 12:51 PM EST) -- Los Angeles-based private equity firm Transom Capital Group on Tuesday said it closed its latest fund at a $300 million hard cap, past the firm’s initial goal, after just two months of fundraising.



Transom Capital Fund III LP reaped the $300 million in its first and final closing after blowing past a $250 million goal, the firm said. The closing comes after its predecessor, Fund II, closed at $133 million in June 2016.



“Fund III will be a continuation of the partnership-driven, operationally focused approach that...

