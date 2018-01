Scope Of US-Korea Trade Deal Overhaul Still Taking Shape

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s decision to reopen the U.S.-South Korea trade agreement has big implications for the two countries’ economic partnership, but experts tracking the process still have substantial questions about how aggressive the two sides will be in reshaping the 2012 accord.



Following up on two preliminary meetings in the second half of last year, U.S. and South Korean trade officials held their first formal session to revise the deal, known colloquially as KORUS, on Friday. The meeting concluded with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer conceding...

