Feds Deny Considering Forcing Out Some H-1B Visa Holders

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- The Trump administration pushed back Tuesday against reports that it caved to pressure from the business community and is no longer considering certain new restrictions for the H-1B program that would have forced some visa holders to leave the U.S.



U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was never considering changing its interpretation of a regulation enacted under the American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act of 2000, or AC-21, that would have forced some H-1B visa holders seeking to secure legal permanent residency who had finished their...

