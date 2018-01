Akin Gump Gains Energy Atty From BakerHostetler

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has made a new addition to its energy practice in Texas by snagging a former BakerHostetler partner with a history of facilitating deals for his clients.



W. Robert Shearer, whose practice concentrates on joint ventures, capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions, has joined Akin Gump's Houston office, the firm said Jan. 9.



Shearer told Law360 on Wednesday that his move was based on the breadth of Akin Gump’s transactional practice in Houston and across the whole firm.



“There’s a lot...

