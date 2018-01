Aggrenox End-Payors Reach $54M Deal In Pay-For-Delay Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 5:09 PM EST) -- A proposed class of indirect Aggrenox buyers told a Connecticut federal judge on Monday that they have reached a $54 million settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical and Boehringer Ingelheim over allegations the companies blocked generic alternatives to the stroke-prevention drug from coming to the market.



The putative class, which is represented by 16 union health and welfare funds, reached the deal with several subsidiaries of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. in late December, according to the agreement. Their claims are part of...

