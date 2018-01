You've Got Restitution, 2nd Circ. Tells AOL Email Poacher

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:05 PM EST) -- AOL screen name swindler Jason Smathers is still on the hook for the bulk of $84,000 he owes the former dial-up giant, the Second Circuit said Tuesday, holding that prosecutors don't have to examine whether other payments satisfied his restitution tab.



Smathers, who served a prison sentence more than a decade ago for selling a list of 92 million screen names that was used to send billions of unsolicited emails, asked U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein last year to relieve him of his remaining financial...

