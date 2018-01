Canada Challenge To Nova Scotia Quarry Award Can Proceed

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- Canada can move forward with a challenge to an arbitral award finding it liable under the North American Free Trade Agreement for rejecting a Delaware mining company’s Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project on environmental grounds, a Canadian appeals court ruled Monday.



The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed a proceeding lodged by U.S. investors William Ralph Clayton, his three sons and their company, Bilcon of Delaware Inc., that challenged a decision issued last February by the Federal Court of Canada refusing to put on hold...

