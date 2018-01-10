By Heather Sussman, Rohan Massey, Kevin Angle, Michele Goldman and Patrick Reinikainen January 10, 2018, 12:11 PM ESTLaw360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp.’s heated dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice over data stored on its servers abroad has more parties weighing in, this time offering international perspectives. On Dec. 13, 2017, the governments of Ireland and the United Kingdom, the New Zealand privacy commissioner, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to privacy, and the European Commission filed amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court. The briefs underscore the important implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision for global data transfers and international users’ privacy....
Global Perspectives On High Court Microsoft Warrant Case
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login