Global Perspectives On High Court Microsoft Warrant Case

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp.’s heated dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice over data stored on its servers abroad has more parties weighing in, this time offering international perspectives. On Dec. 13, 2017, the governments of Ireland and the United Kingdom, the New Zealand privacy commissioner, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to privacy, and the European Commission filed amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court. The briefs underscore the important implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision for global data transfers and international users’ privacy....

To view the full article, register now.