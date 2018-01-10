Expert Analysis

Global Perspectives On High Court Microsoft Warrant Case

By Heather Sussman, Rohan Massey, Kevin Angle, Michele Goldman and Patrick Reinikainen January 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 12:11 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp.’s heated dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice over data stored on its servers abroad has more parties weighing in, this time offering international perspectives. On Dec. 13, 2017, the governments of Ireland and the United Kingdom, the New Zealand privacy commissioner, the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to privacy, and the European Commission filed amicus briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court. The briefs underscore the important implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision for global data transfers and international users’ privacy....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular