Reed Smith Nabs Ex-Katten Work Safety, Enviro Atty In Texas
Benjamin H. Patton joins the firm as a partner with a decade of experience in the legal industry, bringing expertise in tackling environmental, health and safety regulatory and compliance matters, including helping clients navigate chemical releases, workplace incidents and other major accidents, Reed Smith said on Jan. 9.
Patton told Law360...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login