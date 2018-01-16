Reed Smith Nabs Ex-Katten Work Safety, Enviro Atty In Texas

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP has announced the addition of a former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney in Houston, bolstering the firm’s energy and natural resources group with his practice focused on workplace safety and environmental concerns.



Benjamin H. Patton joins the firm as a partner with a decade of experience in the legal industry, bringing expertise in tackling environmental, health and safety regulatory and compliance matters, including helping clients navigate chemical releases, workplace incidents and other major accidents, Reed Smith said on Jan. 9.



Patton told Law360...

To view the full article, register now.