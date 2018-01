IBM Nabs 9,000 US Patents In 2017, An All-Time Record

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- For the 25th year in a row, IBM Corp. acquired more U.S. patents than any other company on the planet and in 2017 became the first company in history to nab more than 9,000 in a calendar year, according to statistics published by a research firm on Tuesday.



No other company has ever held the top patent acquisition spot for so many consecutive years, and the 9,043 patents IBM gained in 2017 marked a 12-percent increase over the 8,088 it acquired in 2016 and triple what...

