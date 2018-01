Apotex Gets PTAB To Trim OSI's Cancer Drug Patent

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday invalidated several claims in an OSI Pharmaceuticals LLC patent that covers its cancer medication Tarceva, as part of an inter partes review requested by Apotex Inc.



The board agreed with Apotex that four claims in U.S. Patent Number 6,900,221 were unpatentable, finding that they were anticipated by prior art. In all, the patent owned by an Astellas Pharma US subsidiary has 79 claims, most of which weren’t challenged in this IPR.



Tarceva is used to treat advanced-stage non-small...

