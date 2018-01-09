Commissioner Carr Nominated To Full FCC Term

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve a full five-year term at the agency, the White House said Tuesday.

Carr, who was confirmed to a partial term in the Federal Communications Commission in August, served as an adviser to current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and later as the agency’s general counsel prior to being nominated by Trump in June to fill a slot on the agency.

“Serving on the commission is a tremendous honor and privilege, and I am proud...
