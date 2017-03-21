US Says Executor Of Tax Evader's Estate Owes $9.2M

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. government on Tuesday asked a California federal judge to grant summary judgment in a $9.2 million case against the executor of a tax evader’s estate.



The amount was unpaid interest stemming from the estate of Thomas Joel Gonzales, who sold stock in his company, Commerce One, for $132.5 million in 2000 and established a tax shelter to offset the gain, according to the government. He died later that year. The Internal Revenue Service disallowed the shelter, issuing a notice of deficiency against the estate...

