What Attorneys Can Do For Salvadorans Losing TPS

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- About 200,000 Salvadorans will lose their temporary protected status in the United States next year, and many attorneys are now scrambling to offer these immigrants a legal means to remain in the U.S.



Short of a broader legislative fix to prevent their TPS statuses from expiring in September 2019 following Monday's announcement, approximately 195,000 people who currently have no reason to hide from federal immigration authorities and who are able to work and study without legal repercussions will be subject to deportation, according to experts....

To view the full article, register now.