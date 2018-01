Renco Sues Ex-Kaye Scholer Attys Over $214M Verdict

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Renco Group sued its former attorneys from Kaye Scholer in New York state court Monday, blaming the counsel for an “inconsistent” jury verdict that cost the company and its billionaire owner Ira Rennert $214 million in damages over fraudulent transfers.



Renco alleged in its complaint that the lawyers with Kaye Scholer LLP, which has since merged to become Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, failed to object to the verdict before the jury was dismissed, cutting off any avenue to challenge the panel's decision as...

